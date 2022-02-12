Tether Gold Price Reaches $1,855.25 on Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,855.25 or 0.04346332 BTC on exchanges. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $195.82 million and $5.04 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00038077 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00104117 BTC.

About Tether Gold

XAUT is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Tether Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

