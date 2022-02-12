Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $661.50 Million

Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will post $661.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $657.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $665.30 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $599.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total transaction of $1,010,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,553.8% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

