Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Cut by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.8% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.40 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.05. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,851 shares of company stock worth $7,792,716. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

