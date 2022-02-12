Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Cut to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $208.68.

TXN opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.07 and a 200-day moving average of $189.05. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,716 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

