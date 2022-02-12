Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Wedbush

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $105.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXRH. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.

TXRH stock opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.98%.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

