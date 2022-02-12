Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.
Shares of TGH stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $41.89.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Textainer Group
Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Textainer Group (TGH)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.