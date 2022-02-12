Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Textainer Group had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.30. Textainer Group has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $41.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 112,442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. 38.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

