TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TFI International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Shares of NYSE:TFII opened at $107.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TFI International has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

