Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Tharisa from GBX 180 ($2.43) to GBX 200 ($2.70) in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Tharisa stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. Tharisa has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.00.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

