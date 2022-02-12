The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,225,603 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.21% of Boeing worth $269,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 13.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 13.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 192,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after acquiring an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Boeing by 27.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.86.

NYSE BA opened at $212.30 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.77 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

