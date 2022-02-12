The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 181.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,699,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $78.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.51%.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

