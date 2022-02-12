The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $7.21.

In other The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $59,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.17% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

