The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLU opened at $19.62 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $24.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

