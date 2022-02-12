The Gabelli Utility Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

GUT opened at $8.16 on Friday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.