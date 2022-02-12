The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HAIN. Cfra decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

