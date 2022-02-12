The Hershey Company Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NYSE:HSY)

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hershey in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

HSY opened at $205.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $207.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $52,845.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,769. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,908,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,320,000 after purchasing an additional 172,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,265,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,629,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hershey by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,343,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,997,000 after buying an additional 1,227,676 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

