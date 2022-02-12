The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 163.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James Turoff sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.01, for a total value of $153,954.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $27,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,179 shares of company stock worth $3,518,769. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hershey from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.79.

Hershey stock opened at $205.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $207.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.25.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

