The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.61.

Home Depot stock opened at $350.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

