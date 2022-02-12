The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,514 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $16,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $3,178,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 117,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 130.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 170,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

