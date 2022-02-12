The Kroger Co. (KR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on March 1st

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Kroger has raised its dividend payment by 47.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kroger to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Kroger has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.