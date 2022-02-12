The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.85. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 7,483 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The LGL Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.75.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $5.87. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The LGL Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The LGL Group by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

