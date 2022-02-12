The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,057 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,878,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,561,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after acquiring an additional 280,236 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $50.76 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.23.
About The Liberty SiriusXM Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
