The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289,057 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $15,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,878,000. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,548,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,561,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,593,000 after acquiring an additional 280,236 shares in the last quarter. 28.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $50.76 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -78.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

