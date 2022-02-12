The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $50.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.05. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of -78.24 and a beta of 1.23.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

