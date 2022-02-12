The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 11.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after purchasing an additional 301,809 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 16.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,834 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Coty by 185.7% during the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Coty by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,159,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,866,000 after purchasing an additional 498,298 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

