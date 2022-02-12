The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,033,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after buying an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,203,000 after buying an additional 51,037 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

WTS stock opened at $141.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.96.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

