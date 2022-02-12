The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invitae were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Invitae by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 118,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NVTA opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $53.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

