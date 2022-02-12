The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 290 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 160.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $89,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NewMarket by 196.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 84.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 13.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEU stock opened at $312.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.68 and its 200-day moving average is $339.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $296.05 and a 1 year high of $405.86.

NEU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

