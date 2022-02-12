The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,051 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.03. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.84%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

