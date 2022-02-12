The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,702 shares of company stock valued at $7,325,237 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
FATE opened at $37.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.60. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $118.14.
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).
Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.