The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 65.5% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 57.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of The New Ireland Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The New Ireland Fund stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 14,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.21. The New Ireland Fund has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $13.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $2.2808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from The New Ireland Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11.

About The New Ireland Fund

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

