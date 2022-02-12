The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $348,240.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of TRV stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $174.55.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 88.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
