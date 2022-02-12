The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman Sells $348,240.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.91 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $174.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 88.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

