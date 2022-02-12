THG (LON:THG) Price Target Increased to GBX 217 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.91) to GBX 217 ($2.93) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

THG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 440 ($5.95) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of THG to an outperform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on THG from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 700 ($9.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 543.40 ($7.35).

THG stock opened at GBX 130.40 ($1.76) on Wednesday. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 113.20 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 758 ($10.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 358.53.

About THG

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

