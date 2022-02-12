THG (LON:THG) Price Target Increased to GBX 217 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 215 ($2.91) to GBX 217 ($2.93) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

THG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of THG from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 440 ($5.95) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of THG to an outperform rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.76) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on THG from GBX 750 ($10.14) to GBX 700 ($9.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 543.40 ($7.35).

THG stock opened at GBX 130.40 ($1.76) on Wednesday. THG has a 52-week low of GBX 113.20 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 758 ($10.25). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 358.53.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

