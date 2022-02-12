TMX Group (TSE:X) PT Lowered to C$150.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities cut their target price on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$146.75.

Shares of X opened at C$133.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$126.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.49 billion and a PE ratio of 23.39. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$120.13 and a 1 year high of C$145.69.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

