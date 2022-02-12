Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 45,200 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 156.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $33,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $271,000. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $1.39 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

