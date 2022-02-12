Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 337 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

NYSE ESS opened at $318.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.63 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $340.18 and a 200 day moving average of $334.35.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

