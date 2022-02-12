Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Takes $217,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IYG opened at $195.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.52. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $157.53 and a 12-month high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

