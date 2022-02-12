Toncoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.27 Billion (TONCOIN)

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $7.15 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00006339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00044577 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.72 or 0.06878495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,141.26 or 0.99792232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00047453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00049312 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

