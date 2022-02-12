Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.20.

Shares of TIH stock opened at C$114.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$87.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.42. The firm has a market cap of C$9.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total transaction of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at C$234,427.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,265,000. Insiders sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $756,418 in the last ninety days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

