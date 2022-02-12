Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.19

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.19 and traded as high as $26.57. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 26,160 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

