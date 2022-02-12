Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.19

Shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.19 and traded as high as $26.57. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 26,160 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.