TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of TRTX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 376,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.67. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $926.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.19%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,466,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 916,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 36,861 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

