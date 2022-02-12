TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.32. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG RE Finance Trust.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. 54.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRTX stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 376,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $926.12 million, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

