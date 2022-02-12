TransAlta Renewables Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE RNW traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.10. The company had a trading volume of 410,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,288. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.11. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

RNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CSFB lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.45.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

