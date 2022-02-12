TransAlta Renewables Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Shares of TSE RNW traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.10. The company had a trading volume of 410,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,288. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of C$16.01 and a one year high of C$22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.11. The stock has a market cap of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 30.43.
TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
Read More
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.