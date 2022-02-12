TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0783 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

RNW traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.10. 410,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,288. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$16.01 and a 52 week high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RNW shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.45.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

