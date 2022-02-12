Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells $786,110.00 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of TNL stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $68.26.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
About Travel + Leisure
Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.
