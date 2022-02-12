Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells $786,110.00 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $68.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after buying an additional 361,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,229,000 after acquiring an additional 50,289 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

