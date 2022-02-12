Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TZOO. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $112.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.87.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 504,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 87,521 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelzoo by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Travelzoo
Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.
