Treat DAO (TREAT) Price Reaches $4.58

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded flat against the dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.41 or 0.06897241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.24 or 0.99803472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00047608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00049624 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

