Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Short Interest Down 69.4% in January

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,968,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TACA stock remained flat at $$10.01 on Friday. 49,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.45.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

