Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MarineMax by 129.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 15.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HZO stock opened at $46.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. MarineMax’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

