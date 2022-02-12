Trexquant Investment LP Invests $271,000 in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 47.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CyberOptics by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE opened at $36.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.11. CyberOptics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other CyberOptics news, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $185,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.