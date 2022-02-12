Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 3,050 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after purchasing an additional 205,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,323,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,425,000 after purchasing an additional 78,047 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,452,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,609,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 82.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,304,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,035 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.98, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

