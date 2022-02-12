Trexquant Investment LP Sells 45,883 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,883 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $50,952,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $16,315,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 337.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 611,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after buying an additional 514,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.04.
About Community Health Systems
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
