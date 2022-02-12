Trexquant Investment LP Sells 45,883 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 68.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,883 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth about $50,952,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $16,315,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 337.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after buying an additional 611,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after buying an additional 514,904 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Bank of America raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.